Eurohold bids for Czech utility CEZ's Bulgarian assets

SOFIA, April 1 (Reuters) - Bulgaria’s public holding company Eurohold Bulgaria has filed a binding offer to acquire the assets of Czech power utility CEZ in the Balkan country, it said on Monday.

Eurohold, active in insurance and asset management, said its offer is not linked to other bidders and that it plans to finance the acquisition through its own funds and with the backing of leading western European banks. Earlier on Monday CEZ said it has also received an offer from India Power. CEZ had been in talks with Bulgaria’s Inercom, but the country’s anti-monopoly regulator blocked the deal last July and Inercom filed an appeal in a Bulgarian court.