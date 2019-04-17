CEZ starting exclusive talks with Eurohold over Bulgarian assets

PRAGUE, April 17 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ has started exclusive talks over the sale of its assets in Bulgaria with Bulgarian firm Eurohold, a CEZ spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“We offered to Eurohold that we will start exclusive talks with them,” CEZ spokeswoman Alice Horakova said, adding another bidder, India Power, remained second in line for talks. She declined to comment on any timeline.

Eurohold, active in insurance and asset management, was not immediately available for comment.

CEZ had been in talks with Bulgaria’s Inercom but the country’s anti-monopoly regulator blocked a deal last July.