FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 18, 2018 / 7:38 AM / in an hour

CEZ shareholder group seeks dividend higher than state's proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, June 18 (Reuters) - A shareholder group holding a 1 percent stake in CEZ wants the Czech majority state-owned utility to pay a higher dividend from 2017 profits, according to a counterproposal posted on the company’s website ahead of its annual general meeting.

The group, led by Czech investor Michal Snobr, proposed that CEZ pay a dividend of 35 crowns per share, higher than a 33 crown a share proposal put forward by management and backed by the state, which is 70 percent owner of CEZ - giving the counterproposal little chance of succeeding. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.