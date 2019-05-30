CEZ chief says sale of Pocerady plant preferable to keeping it -radio interview

PRAGUE, May 30 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ would rather sell its Pocerady lignite-fired power plant than keep it, and the associated coal contract, but will make a final decision later this year, Chief Executive Daniel Benes said in an interview on Thursday.

“We will make the final decision this autumn. So far it looks, economically, that it is better, by single billions of crowns, to sell the (Pocerady) power plant than to keep it and the 40-year (coal) contract, which would be simultaneously cancelled by the sale,” Benes told the public Czech Radio Plus station.

The 1,000 MW Pocerady plant is one of the Czech Republic’s biggest coal-fired plants. State-controlled CEZ’s supervisory board rejected a sale of the plant in May 2017.