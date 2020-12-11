CEZ's energy services unit ESCO in Slovak JV with SPP

PRAGUE, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ said on Friday its ESCO unit would start a joint venture with Slovak state-owned energy supplier Slovensky plynarensky priemysel (SPP) aimed at energy services in Slovakia.

Ownership of the new firm ESCO Slovensko will be split equally between the two groups, CEZ said, and the company would target services in energy savings, rooftop solar installations or energy audits, among other services. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)