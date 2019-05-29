UPDATE 1-CEZ divestment proceeds could go in part on special dividend

(Adds quote, comments on planned sales, earnings growth)

PRAGUE, May 29 (Reuters) - Czech utility CEZ could pay out an extraordinary dividend with proceeds from the planned sale of its foreign assets, CEZ executives said on an analyst call.

CEZ increased its dividend payout range this week as part of a strategy shift to focus more on its home market and possibly sell assets in Bulgaria, Romania, Poland or Turkey.

Proceeds from the divestments could be used for reducing leverage, for investment opportunities in the Czech Republic, and for an extra dividend for shareholders, officials told analysts on a conference call on Tuesday, according to a replay on CEZ’s website.

“We will develop a more detailed approach to the proceeds as we progress with the divestment,” board member Pavel Cyrani said. “But definitely last, but not least, is making sure that we can supply our shareholders with a good dividend.”

CEZ said a share buyback had not been discussed.

The company is counting on electricity price rises and growth in its distribution, renewables and energy services businesses to offset lost earnings from divestments, Cyrani said.

He added the sale plan would not make CEZ forced sellers.

CEZ shares were up 0.6% to 526 crowns in early trade on Wednesday. They have lost 5.3% in the past year, while the Stoxx European Utilities index has gained more than 7%.

The divestment plans are a further shift by 70% state-owned CEZ towards retrenching in the Czech market.

Shareholders hold a general meeting on June 26 to vote on the plans as well as a proposed 24 crown a share dividend, which amounts to 99% of 2018 adjusted net profit - disappointing some investors and analysts who had expected CEZ to make an even bigger payment by using retained earnings.

CEZ raised its dividend payout ratio to 80-100% of adjusted net profit from 60-100% this week and kept a leverage ratio target of three times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

CEZ expects its headline adjusted net profit to rise to a range of 17-19 billion crowns ($734-820 million) in 2019, from 13.1 billion crowns last year.