FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fertilizer maker CF Industries posts 93.6 pct fall in Q2 profit
Sections
Featured
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Pictures
Storm Ophelia turns London sky red
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
When neutron stars collide
science
When neutron stars collide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:34 PM / 2 months ago

Fertilizer maker CF Industries posts 93.6 pct fall in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc reported a 93.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak fertilizer prices and derivative losses.

Net earnings fell to $3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $47 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell marginally to $1.12 billion.

The company recorded an unrealized net mark-to-market loss on natural gas derivatives of $18 million in the quarter. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.