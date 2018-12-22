Former Baltimore bank president sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion

A federal judge in Maryland has sentenced a former president of Baltimore-based CFG Community Bank to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty in September to bank fraud and income tax evasion.

The sentence, handed down by U.S. District Judge Richard Bennett on Thursday against David Lavine of Rockville, Maryland, also calls for Lavine to pay more than $1.2 million in restitution to the bank and Internal Revenue Service and forfeit more than $503,000 in stolen funds.

