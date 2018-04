April 23 - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has asked a federal court in Cleveland to exclude its former director Richard Cordray as a witness in an upcoming trial over whether law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reis used misleading letters to collect debt.

Cordray headed the CFPB last year when it sued Cleveland-based Weltman accusing it of misleading practices dating back to at least 2011.

