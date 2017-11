WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Richard Cordray, the director of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, announced he will be resigning from his post at the close of business Friday.

Cordray had previously announced plans to resign by the end of November. In a statement to staff, he said that Leandra English, the CFPB’s chief of staff, had been named deputy director and would take over as acting director of the agency upon his exit. (Reporting by Pete Schroeder Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)