June 5, 2018 / 11:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

California firm says CFPB has no right to know how defense costs paid

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A California company that provides support to payday lenders has asked a Los Angeles federal court to set aside an order requiring it to identify anyone helping to pay its defense costs in a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau enforcement action.

In a motion on Monday, lawyers for D and D Marketing said any financial help it receives for its defense has no relevance to the CFPB’s 2015 enforcement action or to the penalty the bureau is seeking.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HodDTd

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
