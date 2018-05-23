CFPB wins $21 mln default judgment from Maryland debt relief firm

A federal judge in Baltimore has ordered a Maryland debt relief firm that claimed to be linked to the U.S. government to pay a $21 million default judgment after the company failed to respond to an enforcement action against it.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge George Russell also permanently banned the company, Federal Debt Assistance Association (FDAA), and its owners from offering debt relief or credit repair services in the future.

