FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 23, 2018 / 10:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CFPB wins $21 mln default judgment from Maryland debt relief firm

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Baltimore has ordered a Maryland debt relief firm that claimed to be linked to the U.S. government to pay a $21 million default judgment after the company failed to respond to an enforcement action against it.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge George Russell also permanently banned the company, Federal Debt Assistance Association (FDAA), and its owners from offering debt relief or credit repair services in the future.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s66HVi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.