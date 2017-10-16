FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects law firms' free speech claims in CFPB lawsuit
#Westlaw News
October 16, 2017 / 10:05 PM / in 5 days

Judge rejects law firms' free speech claims in CFPB lawsuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in California has rejected claims by three law firms that the U.S. Consumer Protection Bureau violated their constitutional free speech rights by trying to stop them from promoting their bankruptcy practices.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Josephine Staton in Santa Ana said the bureau so far has only requested an injunction barring California-based Howard Law and Williamson & Howard and Kansas-based Williamson Law from advertising their services, and thus no free speech rights have yet been restrained.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2gJMW0S

