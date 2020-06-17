IN BRIEF: Consumer groups sue CFPB over taskforce composition, transparency

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau deliberately excluded consumer viewpoints when it formed the Federal Consumer Financial Law Taskforce, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Boston by the National Consumer Advocates Association, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group and Suffolk University Law Professor Kathleen Engel, a would-be taskforce member.

The complaint, filed by attorneys at Wolf Popper, the Democracy Forward Foundation and the Center for Public Interest Research, asks the court to revoke the taskforce’s charter and block the CFPB from relying on its recommendations.

