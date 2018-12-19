Westlaw News
CFPB seeks $82 mln from mortgage debt relief lawyers, firm

Dena Aubin

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has asked a federal judge in Wisconsin to impose nearly $82 million in penalties and restitution against four attorneys and a Wisconsin law firm that allegedly ran a mortgage debt relief scam.

In a filing on Monday in Madison, Wisconsin federal court, the CFPB said the penalties and restitution were warranted to compensate thousands of consumers nationwide who were victimized by the defendants and to deter future wrongdoing.

