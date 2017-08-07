FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge rejects Navient's arguments that CFPB unconstitutional
August 7, 2017

Judge rejects Navient's arguments that CFPB unconstitutional

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Student loan servicer Navient Corp must face a lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accusing it of misleading practices, a federal judge in Pennsylvania ruled, rejecting Navient's argument that the CFPB is unconstitutional.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani in Scranton said the CFPB's structure, including its leadership by a director who can only be removed for cause, does not make it unconstitutional. He cited a 1935 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that a nearly identical for-cause removal provision for members of the Federal Trade Commission is constitutional.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vJ8943

