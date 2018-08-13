Judge orders $70 mln judgment against payday lenders in CFPB case

A federal judge in Kansas City has ordered a Missouri father and son and their payday loan companies to pay $69.6 million in restitution for allegedly issuing loans and debiting thousands of dollars from consumers’ bank accounts without their consent.

The judgment ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough on Friday resolves a 2014 lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Richard Moseley Sr, Richard Moseley Jr and about 20 companies they used to issue loans. Moseley Sr was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June in a separate criminal case in Manhattan over the payday loan operation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nAeOrm