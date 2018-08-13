FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 13, 2018 / 11:54 PM / Updated an hour ago

Judge orders $70 mln judgment against payday lenders in CFPB case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Kansas City has ordered a Missouri father and son and their payday loan companies to pay $69.6 million in restitution for allegedly issuing loans and debiting thousands of dollars from consumers’ bank accounts without their consent.

The judgment ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough on Friday resolves a 2014 lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau against Richard Moseley Sr, Richard Moseley Jr and about 20 companies they used to issue loans. Moseley Sr was sentenced to 10 years in prison in June in a separate criminal case in Manhattan over the payday loan operation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nAeOrm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.