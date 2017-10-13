FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Former CFPB lawyer sees uphill fight to implement payday rule
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 8 days ago

Q&A: Former CFPB lawyer sees uphill fight to implement payday rule

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has released tough new regulations for the payday lending industry that could reduce the number of the short-term loans used by millions of Americans for emergency cash.

But the rules will likely face challenges before they are implemented, said Christopher Peterson, a law professor at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law and a former senior counsel in the CFPB’s office of enforcement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zkO82o

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.