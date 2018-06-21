FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 5:28 PM / in 2 hours

U.S. consumer protection agency's structure is unconstitutional -judge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - A federal judge in New York ruled on Thursday that the structure of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional, meaning that the agency cannot pursue a lawsuit against a company that advances money to people awaiting settlement payouts.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan said the office of the New York Attorney General, which sued New Jersey-based RD Legal Funding LLC alongside the CFPB, can continue to pursue the case. (Reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York Editing by Tom Brown)

