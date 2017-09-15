FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFPB can pursue lawsuit over sale of settlement payments - ruling
September 15, 2017 / 11:41 AM / a month ago

CFPB can pursue lawsuit over sale of settlement payments - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can proceed with a lawsuit against Access Funding, a Maryland company accused of misleading consumers into signing away legal settlement payments in exchange for marked-down lump sums, a federal judge ruled.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Frederick Motz rejected a motion to dismiss claims that Access Funding violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act (CFPA), saying the CFPB adequately alleged that the company engaged in abusive practices to cash in on consumers’ income streams.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2juTPXJ

