August 13, 2018 / 11:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Loan servicer must comply with CFPB administrative subpoena-ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Heartland Campus Solutions ECSI, a Pennsylvania student loan servicer, must respond to an administrative subpoena by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday, rejecting Heartland’s argument that the bureau failed to comply with federal law.

A divided panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said federal law allows the CFPB to issue the subpoenas, or civil investigative demands (CIDs), if the bureau tells the target what conduct is being investigated, and it did so.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Mp04tn

