Company seeks CFPB records to defend lawsuit over bad check program

Victim Services, a California company fighting a proposed class action over its bad check restitution program, has asked a federal court to force the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to turn over records that could prove many potential class members have already been compensated.

In a petition filed on Friday in Washington D.C. federal court, lawyers for Victim Services at Lee & McShane and Freedman & Taitelman said the CFPB has “inexplicably” failed to produce a single document since a subpoena was served on it in October last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zzZvGI