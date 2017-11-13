FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Company seeks CFPB records to defend lawsuit over bad check program
Sections
Featured
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Focus 360
Life inside Rohingya refugee camps
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico requests $94.4 billion from Congress for rebuild
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
BlackRock's Fink says no need for hysteria in markets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 13, 2017 / 9:13 PM / in an hour

Company seeks CFPB records to defend lawsuit over bad check program

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Victim Services, a California company fighting a proposed class action over its bad check restitution program, has asked a federal court to force the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to turn over records that could prove many potential class members have already been compensated.

In a petition filed on Friday in Washington D.C. federal court, lawyers for Victim Services at Lee & McShane and Freedman & Taitelman said the CFPB has “inexplicably” failed to produce a single document since a subpoena was served on it in October last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zzZvGI

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.