Think Finance must face CFPB lawsuit over tribal loans - ruling

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau can proceed with a lawsuit accusing bankrupt financial technology firm Think Finance of working with tribal lenders to issue illegal loans and try to collect on them, a federal judge in Montana ruled.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Brian Morris in Great Falls said the CFPB adequately alleged that Texas-based Think Finance deceived consumers by implying they had a legal obligation to pay the loans, which violated the interest rate limits or licensing requirements of 17 states.

