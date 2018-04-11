Ohio law firm must face trial over CFPB complaint - ruling

A federal judge in Ohio has declined to toss a federal regulator’s lawsuit accusing Cleveland-based law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reiss of collecting debt by falsely implying that lawyers were involved in consumers’ cases.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in Cleveland rejected a motion by Weltman for a judgment in its favor in a lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying too many facts are in dispute to resolve the case without a trial. The judge also rejected a similar motion by the CFPB, saying it too will have to prove its case at trial.

