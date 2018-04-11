FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 11, 2018 / 12:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ohio law firm must face trial over CFPB complaint - ruling

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Ohio has declined to toss a federal regulator’s lawsuit accusing Cleveland-based law firm Weltman Weinberg & Reiss of collecting debt by falsely implying that lawyers were involved in consumers’ cases.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent in Cleveland rejected a motion by Weltman for a judgment in its favor in a lawsuit by the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, saying too many facts are in dispute to resolve the case without a trial. The judge also rejected a similar motion by the CFPB, saying it too will have to prove its case at trial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qk9KJs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.