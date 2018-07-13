Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall from record high-CFTC

July 13 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week from a record high the prior week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 439,148 contracts on July 10, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held a record 500,076 in net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 464,980 464,499 Short 465,039 475,542 Net -59 -11,043 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 587,788 601,030 Short 1,188,979 1,149,149 Net -601,191 -548,119 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 483,038 456,977 Short 922,186 957,053 Net -439,148 -500,076 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 140,939 122,253 Short 132,564 138,029 Net 8,375 -15,776 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 84,666 79,424 Short 275,460 273,623 Net -190,794 -194,199 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 803,234 809,109 Short 4,094,601 4,009,690 Net -3,291,367 -3,200,581 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 10 Jul 2018 Prior week week Long 292,667 275,871 Short 164,220 142,668 Net 128,447 133,203 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)