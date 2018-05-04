Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall from record peak -CFTC

May 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell from their record high earlier this week as the 10-year yield held below 3 percent, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 445,678 contracts on May 1, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 462,133 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 01 May 2018 Prior week week Long 409,605 392,342 Short 470,841 461,606 Net -61,236 -69,264 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 May 2018 Prior week week Long 570,120 573,116 Short 1,171,646 1,164,965 Net -601,526 -591,849 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 May 2018 Prior week week Long 631,024 606,022 Short 1,076,702 1,068,155 Net -445,678 -462,133 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 May 2018 Prior week week Long 138,869 143,243 Short 145,578 124,922 Net -6,709 18,321 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 May 2018 Prior week week Long 64,893 56,844 Short 236,493 216,819 Net -171,600 -159,975 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 May 2018 Prior week week Long 1,067,371 1,040,724 Short 5,019,453 4,921,920 Net -3,952,082 -3,881,196 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 May 2018 Prior week week Long 274,739 421,552 Short 165,953 205,396 Net 108,786 216,156 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)