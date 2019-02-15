Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall to 1-year low Jan 22 -CFTC

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest level in nearly a year on Jan. 22 as they reduced these positions due to economic and trade concerns, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 125,752 contracts on Jan. 22, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 200,184 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Jan 22 2019 Prior week week Long 461,318 490,530 Short 719,763 757,739 Net -258,445 -267,209 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 22 2019 Prior week week Long 791,200 738,047 Short 966,729 1,037,640 Net -175,529 -299,593 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 22 2019 Prior week week Long 686,934 649,982 Short 812,686 850,166 Net -125,752 -200,184 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 22 2019 Prior week week Long 127,410 120,600 Short 148,446 146,073 Net -21,036 -25,473 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Jan 22 2019 Prior week week Long 98,925 98,948 Short 412,457 380,880 Net -313,532 -281,932 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 22 2019 Prior week week Long 888,181 890,122 Short 2,318,334 2,370,322 Net -1,430,153 -1,480,200 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Jan 22 2019 Prior week week Long 255,141 267,547 Short 342,131 379,147 Net -86,990 -111,600 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)