February 15, 2019 / 8:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall to 1-year low Jan 22 -CFTC

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures fell to their lowest level in
nearly a year on Jan. 22 as they reduced these positions due to
economic and trade concerns, according to Commodity Futures
Trading Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
125,752 contracts on Jan. 22, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    A week earlier, speculators held 200,184 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        Jan 22 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         461,318        490,530
 Short        719,763        757,739
 Net         -258,445       -267,209
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan 22 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         791,200        738,047
 Short        966,729      1,037,640
 Net         -175,529       -299,593
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan 22 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         686,934        649,982
 Short        812,686        850,166
 Net         -125,752       -200,184
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan 22 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         127,410        120,600
 Short        148,446        146,073
 Net          -21,036        -25,473
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        Jan 22 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long          98,925         98,948
 Short        412,457        380,880
 Net         -313,532       -281,932
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Jan 22 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         888,181        890,122
 Short      2,318,334      2,370,322
 Net       -1,430,153     -1,480,200
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        Jan 22 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         255,141        267,547
 Short        342,131        379,147
 Net          -86,990       -111,600
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
