May 24, 2019 / 7:38 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts highest in over six months -CFTC

    May 24 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S.
10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in over six
months earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data released on Friday.
    The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in
10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by
423,351 contracts on May 21, according to the CFTC's latest
Commitments of Traders data.
    This was biggest amount of net shorts in 10-year T-notes
since Nov. 6.
    A week earlier, speculators held 352,817 net short positions
in 10-year T-note futures.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        21 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,098,146      1,163,038
 Short      1,131,961      1,196,343
 Net          -33,815        -33,305
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         784,242        811,771
 Short        952,918        949,674
 Net         -168,676       -137,903
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         619,494        616,402
 Short      1,042,845        969,219
 Net         -423,351       -352,817
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         146,880        147,150
 Short        190,890        193,093
 Net          -44,010        -45,943
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        21 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long          88,758         84,555
 Short        416,104        418,064
 Net         -327,346       -333,509
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        21 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long       1,847,850      1,769,489
 Short      1,265,500      1,249,259
 Net          582,350        520,230
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        21 May 2019       Prior week
        week           
 Long         225,360        228,346
 Short        377,889        341,814
 Net         -152,529       -113,468
 
 (Reporting by Richard Leong
Editing by Susan Thomas)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
