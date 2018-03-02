Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 1-year peak -CFTC

March 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to a one-year high earlier this week as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's upbeat remarks on the economy raised bets on a faster pace of interest rate hikes, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 342,889 contracts on Feb. 27, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 214,480 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 314,522 395,533 Short 419,469 552,485 Net -104,947 -156,952 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 510,479 636,080 Short 962,356 1,063,663 Net -451,877 -427,583 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 542,104 681,539 Short 884,993 896,019 Net -342,889 -214,480 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 166,546 174,434 Short 139,062 157,043 Net 27,484 17,391 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 52,516 47,382 Short 211,068 208,420 Net -158,552 -161,038 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 961,675 911,935 Short 4,876,025 4,562,507 Net -3,914,350 -3,650,572 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 27 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 316,431 299,285 Short 302,022 318,530 Net 14,409 -19,245 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)