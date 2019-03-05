Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 2-month high Feb. 26 -CFTC

March 5 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level in about two months in late February, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 233,995 contracts on Feb. 26, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 215,091 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Feb 26 2019 Prior week week Long 705,195 595,177 Short 849,942 930,021 Net -144,747 -334,844 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Feb 26 2019 Prior week week Long 784,547 806,730 Short 969,672 985,329 Net -185,125 -178,599 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Feb 26 2019 Prior week week Long 662,362 702,945 Short 896,357 918,036 Net -233,995 -215,091 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Feb 26 2019 Prior week week Long 149,203 157,326 Short 183,905 155,958 Net -34,702 1,368 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Feb 26 2019 Prior week week Long 112,240 111,785 Short 431,377 421,507 Net -319,137 -309,722 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Feb 26 2019 Prior week week Long 997,339 908,764 Short 1,928,143 2,059,661 Net -930,804 -1,150,897 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Feb 26 2019 Prior week week Long 245,397 226,388 Short 431,222 416,755 Net -185,825 -190,367 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)