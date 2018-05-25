Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 5-week low -CFTC

May 25 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a five-week low earlier this week, as 10-year yields retreated from a near seven-year peak, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 358,627 contracts on May 22, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 381,922 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 467,934 456,847 Short 463,410 487,876 Net 4,524 -31,029 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 541,531 541,907 Short 1,171,360 1,184,988 Net -629,829 -643,081 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 710,120 706,685 Short 1,068,747 1,088,607 Net -358,627 -381,922 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 153,092 148,968 Short 158,383 137,114 Net -5,291 11,854 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 80,649 83,571 Short 275,072 271,475 Net -194,423 -187,904 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 888,504 906,344 Short 4,669,824 4,709,472 Net -3,781,320 -3,803,128 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 304,186 288,028 Short 224,651 221,207 Net 79,535 66,821 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas)