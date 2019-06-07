Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit 7-month peak -CFTC

June 7 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level in seven months earlier this week following prior week's dramatic bond market rally, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 467,702 contracts on June 4, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 376,173 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 04 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 1,036,550 994,067 Short 1,082,608 1,096,864 Net -46,058 -102,797 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 810,782 794,839 Short 974,866 906,276 Net -164,084 -111,437 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 613,273 607,956 Short 1,080,975 984,129 Net -467,702 -376,173 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 166,027 166,965 Short 175,539 176,296 Net -9,512 -9,331 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 04 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 79,526 82,904 Short 399,120 408,127 Net -319,594 -325,223 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 2,183,500 2,075,739 Short 1,216,519 1,297,830 Net 966,981 777,909 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 04 Jun 2019 Prior week week Long 310,011 241,476 Short 477,396 432,013 Net -167,385 -190,537 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Diane Craft)