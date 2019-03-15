Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit one-month low - CFTC

March 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 176,434 contracts on March 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 233,376 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 12 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 738,377 708,166 Short 871,768 888,228 Net -133,391 -180,062 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 775,237 702,125 Short 978,245 922,345 Net -203,008 -220,220 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 636,459 554,481 Short 812,893 787,857 Net -176,434 -233,376 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 148,431 128,531 Short 171,031 158,768 Net -22,600 -30,237 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 12 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 121,258 111,747 Short 402,781 414,580 Net -281,523 -302,833 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 1,215,243 1,054,703 Short 1,708,580 1,806,554 Net -493,337 -751,851 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 12 Mar 2019 Prior week week Long 265,245 231,164 Short 326,103 310,922 Net -60,858 -79,758 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)