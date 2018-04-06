Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts jump to 13-month high -CFTC

April 6 (Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest level in about 13 months in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 375,365 contracts on April 3, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

This was the largest amount of net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since the record 409,659 contracts in the week of Feb. 28, 2017.

A week earlier, speculators held 305,212 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)