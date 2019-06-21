Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts rise before FOMC -CFTC

June 21 (Reuters) - Speculators increased their net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures earlier this week prior to the Federal Reserve’s signal of possibly lower interest rates, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish or short positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish or long positions by 402,984 contracts on June 18, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week ago, their net shorts in 10-year T-notes totaled 365,988 contracts. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Chris Reese)