Speculators cut short positions in U.S. 10-year T-note futures -CFTC

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 471,067 contracts on 29 May 2018, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 358,627 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 489,020 467,934 Short 426,128 463,410 Net 62,892 4,524 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 598,048 541,531 Short 1,070,905 1,171,360 Net -472,857 -629,829 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 640,418 710,120 Short 1,111,485 1,068,747 Net -471,067 -358,627 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 102,337 153,092 Short 136,051 158,383 Net -33,714 -5,291 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 82,081 80,649 Short 271,847 275,072 Net -189,766 -194,423 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 848,667 888,504 Short 4,372,091 4,669,824 Net -3,523,424 -3,781,320 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 29, 2018 Prior week week Long 405,559 304,186 Short 221,898 224,651 Net 183,661 79,535 (Reporting by Kate Duguid; Editing by Sandra Maler)