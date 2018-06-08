Speculators cut U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts-CFTC

By Kate Duguid NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell in the latest week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 397,546 contracts on Tuesday, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 471,067 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 05 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 427,386 489,020 Short 423,896 426,128 Net 3,490 62,892 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 534,372 598,048 Short 1,104,377 1,070,905 Net -570,005 -472,857 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 599,377 640,418 Short 996,923 1,111,485 Net -397,546 -471,067 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 98,482 102,337 Short 116,651 136,051 Net -18,169 -33,714 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 05 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 75,998 82,081 Short 260,423 271,847 Net -184,425 -189,766 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 813,895 848,667 Short 4,271,283 4,372,091 Net -3,457,388 -3,523,424 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 05 Jun 2018 Prior week week Long 227,032 405,559 Short 182,209 221,898 Net 44,823 183,661 (Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Bill Trott)