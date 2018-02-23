UPDATE 1-Speculative Eurodollar net shorts hit record high -CFTC

* Speculative 10-year T-note net shorts lowest in a month * Speculators pared net shorts in fed funds futures (New throughout, adds background and details) Feb 23 (Reuters) - Speculators ramped up their bets on further increases in short-term interest rates as stronger-than-forecast U.S. inflation data stoked the view the Federal Reserve may embark on a faster pace of rate hikes, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday showed. The amount of speculative net bearish, or short, positions in Eurodollar futures rose a record high of 3.65 million contracts in the week ended Feb. 20, according to the CFTC's Commitments of Traders data. Last week, the U.S. consumer price index, the government's broadest inflation gauge, rose 0.5 percent in January, exceeding forecasts. The CPI core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, grew 0.3 percent, the biggest monthly increase in a year. On the other hand, speculators dialed back net shorts in federal funds futures, a much smaller market than their Eurodollar counterparts. Net shorts in fed funds fell by 60,514 contracts to 19,245 on Tuesday. Late Friday, fed funds futures implied traders expected the U.S. central bank would raise interest rates three times in 2018 with the next increase likely at its March 20-21 policy meeting , CME Group's FedWatch program showed. Among Treasury futures, speculators reduced net short positions in 10-year T-notes to 214,480 contracts on Tuesday, the lowest in a month. A week ago, net shorts in 10-year T-notes were 296,935 , according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data . Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.866 percent late Friday after reaching a four-year peak of 2.957 percent on Wednesday. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 395,533 411,175 Short 552,485 545,161 Net -156,952 -133,986 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 636,080 628,595 Short 1,063,663 981,102 Net -427,583 -352,507 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 681,539 658,659 Short 896,019 955,594 Net -214,480 -296,935 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 174,434 160,245 Short 157,043 156,396 Net 17,391 3,849 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 47,382 45,143 Short 208,420 209,662 Net -161,038 -164,519 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 911,935 954,880 Short 4,562,507 4,359,865 Net -3,650,572 -3,404,985 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 20 Feb 2018 Prior week week Long 299,285 263,239 Short 318,530 342,999 Net -19,245 -79,760 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)