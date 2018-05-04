UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts fall from record peak -CFTC

* Spec net shorts in 5-year T-notes, ultra bonds hit record high * Speculators trim 2-year T-note net shorts to lowest since June * Speculative fed funds net longs fall from August 2008 peak (Adds background, details) By Richard Leong May 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell from their record high earlier this week as the 10-year yield held below 3 percent, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 445,678 contracts on May 1, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 462,133 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On April 25, the 10-year yield rose to 3.035 percent, which was the highest since January 2014, due to concerns about rising inflation and government debt, according to Reuters data. The 10-year yield has since stayed below the 3 percent mark in the wake of weaker-than-expected data on construction spending and manufacturing and services activity this week. Still the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said the U.S. economy is growing enough to lift inflation to its 2-percent goal, leaving the door open for further rate increases this year. Speculators rebuilt their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to 3.95 million contracts, not far from the record high amount of 4.05 million set two weeks ago. They halved their net longs in federal funds futures to 108,786 contracts on Tuesday. A week earlier, fed funds net shorts totaled 216,156 contracts, the highest since August 2008, the latest Commitment of Traders data showed. On the other hand, speculators pared their net shorts in two-year T-notes to 61,236 contracts, the lowest since June 2017. Meanwhile, speculative net short positions in five-year Treasury futures grew by 9,677 contracts to a record high of 601,526 on Tuesday. Speculators turned net short on T-bond futures for the first time in almost a year. Speculative net shorts in ultra bond contracts reached a record high earlier this week at 171,600 contracts. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 409,605 392,342 Short 470,841 461,606 Net -61,236 -69,264 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 570,120 573,116 Short 1,171,646 1,164,965 Net -601,526 -591,849 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 631,024 606,022 Short 1,076,702 1,068,155 Net -445,678 -462,133 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 138,869 143,243 Short 145,578 124,922 Net -6,709 18,321 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 64,893 56,844 Short 236,493 216,819 Net -171,600 -159,975 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 1,067,371 1,040,724 Short 5,019,453 4,921,920 Net -3,952,082 -3,881,196 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) May 1, 2018 Prior week week Long 274,739 421,552 Short 165,953 205,396 Net 108,786 216,156 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish)