UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit five-week low -CFTC

* Hedge funds pare 10-year net shorts to least in 2 months * Bond dealers' 10-year net shorts highest since Feb 2016 * Speculators turn net long on 2-year T-note * Speculative ultra bond net shorts hit record high (Adds details on latest figures) By Richard Leong May 25 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell to a five-week low earlier this week, as 10-year yields retreated from a near seven-year peak, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 358,627 contracts on May 22, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 381,922 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Last Friday, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 2.128 percent, the highest since July 2011, on bets of rising inflation and federal borrowing. This week, traders exited some of their short 10-year T-note positions on renewed trade tension between the United States and China, together with concerns about political instability in Spain and Italy and the Turkish lira's fall. On Friday, the 10-year yield fell to 2.931 percent after touching its lowest level in three weeks. Hedge funds pared their 10-year T-note net shorts to 540,267 contracts earlier this week, the lowest in nearly two months, while asset managers increased their net longs in 10-year T-notes to 796,471, the latest data showed. Bond dealers, however, raised their 10-year T-note net shorts to 206,186 on Tuesday, which was the highest since February 2016. Among other Treasury contracts, speculators turned net long on two-year T-notes for the first time in a year, while they pared their net shorts in five-year Treasury futures for a second week. On the other hand, speculators turned net short on T-bonds for only the third time in the past 12 months, while speculative net shorts in ultra bond futures set another record high. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 467,934 456,847 Short 463,410 487,876 Net 4,524 -31,029 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 541,531 541,907 Short 1,171,360 1,184,988 Net -629,829 -643,081 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 710,120 706,685 Short 1,068,747 1,088,607 Net -358,627 -381,922 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 153,092 148,968 Short 158,383 137,114 Net -5,291 11,854 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 80,649 83,571 Short 275,072 271,475 Net -194,423 -187,904 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 888,504 906,344 Short 4,669,824 4,709,472 Net -3,781,320 -3,803,128 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 22 May 2018 Prior week week Long 304,186 288,028 Short 224,651 221,207 Net 79,535 66,821 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by Susan Thomas and Rosalba O'Brien)