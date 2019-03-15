UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit one-month low - CFTC

* Speculative 2-year T-note net shorts lowest since August * Speculators' net bearish Eurodollar bets hit 2-1/2-year low (Adds background, details on latest data) March 15 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Speculators rolled back their futures positioning that U.S. bond yields and interest rates will rise on worries about weakening global growth and signals from the Federal Reserve and other major central banks that they will unlikely raise borrowing costs in the foreseeable future. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 176,434 contracts on March 12, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 233,376 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. In other parts of the Treasury complex, speculative net shorts in two-year T-notes fell to 133,391 contracts, the lowest level since Aug. 21. Speculators' net shorts in ultra bond futures fell to 281,523 contracts, the lowest since Jan. 8. Among interest rates futures, speculative net shorts in Eurodollar declined to 493,337 contracts, the lowest since Aug. 7, 2016. Speculators trimmed their net shorts in federal funds futures to 60,858 contracts, marking a six-week low. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) March 12, Prior week 2019 week Long 738,377 708,166 Short 871,768 888,228 Net -133,391 -180,062 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) March 12, Prior week 2019 week Long 775,237 702,125 Short 978,245 922,345 Net -203,008 -220,220 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) March 12, Prior week 2019 week Long 636,459 554,481 Short 812,893 787,857 Net -176,434 -233,376 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) March 12, Prior week 2019 week Long 148,431 128,531 Short 171,031 158,768 Net -22,600 -30,237 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) March 12, Prior week 2019 week Long 121,258 111,747 Short 402,781 414,580 Net -281,523 -302,833 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) March 12, Prior week 2019 week Long 1,215,243 1,054,703 Short 1,708,580 1,806,554 Net -493,337 -751,851 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) March 12, Prior week 2019 week Long 265,245 231,164 Short 326,103 310,922 Net -60,858 -79,758 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis)