UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts hit record high -CFTC

* Speculators raise five-year T-note net shorts to record high * Eurodollar speculative net shorts retreat from record peak * Speculative fed funds net longs highest since Sept 2008 (Adds details on the latest data, table) April 27 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures climbed to a record high earlier this week when the 10-year yield rose to 3 percent for the first time in over four years, according to U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Concerns about rising inflation and government debt had pushed the 10-year yield to 3.035 percent on Wednesday, which was last seen in January 2014 before retreating to 2.961 percent late on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 462,133 contracts on April 24, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held 371,489 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Moreover, speculative net short positions in five-year Treasury futures increased by 18,350 contracts to 591,849 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, five-year Treasury yield reached 2.854 percent, the highest since August 2009, Reuters data showed. Meanwhile, speculators dialed back their net shorts in Eurodollar futures to 3.88 million contracts from a record high amount of 4.05 million the prior week. On the other hand, they increased their net longs in federal funds futures to 216,156 contracts on Tuesday, which was the highest level since August 2008, the latest Commitment of Traders data showed. The Federal Reserve will hold a policy meeting next week, where policy-makers are expected to leave the federal funds rate unchanged. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 392,342 417,217 Short 461,606 503,965 Net -69,264 -86,748 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 573,116 569,784 Short 1,164,965 1,143,283 Net -591,849 -573,499 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 606,022 647,754 Short 1,068,155 1,019,443 Net -462,133 -371,689 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 143,243 160,146 Short 124,922 114,849 Net 18,321 45,297 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 56,844 57,025 Short 216,819 213,706 Net -159,975 -156,681 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 1,040,724 1,024,808 Short 4,921,920 5,076,335 Net -3,881,196 -4,051,527 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 24 Apr 2018 Prior week week Long 421,552 380,019 Short 205,396 187,531 Net 216,156 192,488 (Reporting by Richard Leong)