UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts jump to 13-month high -CFTC

* Spec Eurodollar, 5-year T-note net shorts hit record highs (Adds details on latest data, table) April 6 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose to their highest in about 13 months earlier this week, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. Bets on Treasury prices falling came even amid safe-haven bids for bonds due to worries about growing trade tensions between the United States and China. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 375,365 contracts on April 3, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. This was the largest amount of net shorts in 10-year T-note futures since the record 409,659 contracts in the week of Feb. 28, 2017. A week earlier, speculators held 305,212 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Meanwhile, speculative net short positions in five-year T-note futures grew by 144,701 contracts to an all-time high amount of 579,306 contracts earlier this week. Speculators' net shorts in Eurodollar futures also reached a record high at 4.013 million contracts on Tuesday. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) April 3, 2018 Prior week week Long 358,502 350,375 Short 491,138 463,602 Net -132,636 -113,227 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) April 3, 2018 Prior week week Long 536,540 563,056 Short 1,115,846 997,661 Net -579,306 -434,605 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) April 3, 2018 Prior week week Long 566,954 625,609 Short 942,319 930,821 Net -375,365 -305,212 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) April 3, 2018 Prior week week Long 133,920 168,746 Short 124,243 123,994 Net 9,677 44,752 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) April 3, 2018 Prior week week Long 56,109 48,196 Short 206,065 200,808 Net -149,956 -152,612 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) April 3, 2018 Prior week week Long 987,811 1,005,507 Short 5,000,977 4,972,293 Net -4,013,166 -3,966,786 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) April 3, 2018 Prior week week Long 340,659 372,731 Short 267,111 257,427 Net 73,548 115,304 (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by James Dalgleish)