UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 2-year T-note net shorts post record drop -CFTC

* Speculators cut Eurodollar net shorts to lowest since Sept 2016 * Speculative 10-year T-note net shorts hit near two-month high * Speculators raise ultra bond net shorts to record peak (Adds details on latest data) March 5 (Reuters) - Speculators slashed their net bearish positions on U.S. two-year Treasury note futures by a record amount in late February amid expectations the Federal Reserve would refrain from raising interest rates in 2019, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Tuesday showed. Speculative net short bets in two-year T-note futures fell to 144,747 contracts on Feb. 26, down by 190,097 from the prior week. This marked the steepest decline of these Treasury contracts since this data series began in the mid-1990s. Signs of a slowing economy have spurred speculation the U.S. central bank would halt its rate-hiking campaign that began in December 2015. On Feb. 26, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told the Senate Banking Committee the bank was in "no rush to make a judgment" about further changes to interest rates. Speculators reduced their net shorts in Eurodollar futures for a fourth straight week to 930,804 contracts, the lowest reading since September 2016. They trimmed their net shorts in federal funds futures to 185,825 contracts. While Powell and other Fed officials have signaled short-term borrowing costs may hold steady in the coming months, a few have floated the idea the Fed may tolerate inflation rising above its 2-percent goal to make up for missing it for a number of years. If the Fed adopts this stance on inflation, this could put upward pressure on longer-dated bond yields, which would erode their prices, analysts said. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 233,995 contracts on Feb. 26, the highest in about two months, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data . A week earlier, speculators held 215,091 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. Speculators reversed their net positions in Treasury bond futures in late February. They were net short by 34,702 contracts, compared with a week earlier when they were net long by 1,368 contracts. Their net shorts in ultra bond futures reached a record high at 319,137 contracts on Feb. 26. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Feb. 26, 2019 Prior week week Long 705,195 595,177 Short 849,942 930,021 Net -144,747 -334,844 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 26, 2019 Prior week week Long 784,547 806,730 Short 969,672 985,329 Net -185,125 -178,599 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 26, 2019 Prior week week Long 662,362 702,945 Short 896,357 918,036 Net -233,995 -215,091 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 26, 2019 Prior week week Long 149,203 157,326 Short 183,905 155,958 Net -34,702 1,368 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Feb. 26, 2019 Prior week week Long 112,240 111,785 Short 431,377 421,507 Net -319,137 -309,722 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Feb. 26, 2019 Prior week week Long 997,339 908,764 Short 1,928,143 2,059,661 Net -930,804 -1,150,897 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Feb. 26, 2019 Prior week week Long 245,397 226,388 Short 431,222 416,755 Net -185,825 -190,367 (Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Jonathan Oatis and James Dalgleish)