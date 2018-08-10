UPDATE 1-Speculators pare U.S. 10-year T-note net shorts from record high -CFTC

* Speculative 5-year T-note net shorts hit record peak * Speculators raise net shorts in 30-year T-bonds * U.S. sells record amounts of 10-year, 30-year debt (Adds background, details on latest data) Aug 10 (Reuters) - Speculators' net bearish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures slipped from an all-time high earlier this week before the Treasury's record offering of 10-year debt, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The amount of speculators' bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 586,299 contracts on Aug. 7, according to the CFTC's latest Commitments of Traders data. A week earlier, speculators held a record 590,128 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures. On the other hand, speculative net shorts in U.S. five-year T-notes set another all-time peak at 841,043 contracts on Tuesday, while speculators increased their net shorts in 30-year T-bonds to 31,943 contracts, the most since May 29. Earlier this week, the U.S. Treasury sold $78 billion in coupon-bearing debt as a part of its August refunding with the goal to raise nearly $40 billion in new cash. The government has ratcheted its borrowing after suspending its statutory debt ceiling in the aftermath of a two-year spending agreement. It also needs to issue more debt to finance a growing budget deficit stemming from the massive tax cut enacted in December. The Treasury sold $34 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, followed by a record $26 billion in 10-year debt on Wednesday and $18 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, which was the most ever for that maturity. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 433,698 435,834 Short 527,280 534,893 Net -93,582 -99,059 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 519,475 513,568 Short 1,387,031 1,354,611 Net -867,556 -841,043 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 493,797 471,702 Short 1,080,096 1,061,830 Net -586,299 -590,128 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 138,647 124,484 Short 170,590 145,107 Net -31,943 -20,623 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 102,796 96,514 Short 322,903 319,050 Net -220,107 -222,536 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 853,513 839,318 Short 3,939,297 3,946,824 Net -3,085,784 -3,107,506 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) Aug. 7, 2018 Prior week week Long 222,027 288,849 Short 140,784 129,782 Net 81,243 159,067 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Richard Chang)