White House to name senior Treasury official as CFTC head

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The White House plans to nominate Heath Tarbert, a senior Treasury official, as chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission next year, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Tarbert is the assistant secretary for international markets at the Treasury and will replace the current CFTC head J. Christopher Giancarlo, whose term as head of the U.S. derivatives regulator expires in April 2019.

Under Giancarlo’s tenure, the CFTC has started to review derivatives trading and risk management rules introduced by the 2010 Dodd Frank law, but has kept a hard line on enforcement.

The number of enforcement actions brought by the U.S. swaps regulator jumped 25 percent, compared with the previous administration.

The White House, U.S. Treasury and the CFTC were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)