CFTC fines Citigroup $4.5 million over deleted audio recordings

FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. Picture taken October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it has fined Citigroup Inc C.N $4.5 million for supervision failures that led to the deletion of subpoenaed audio recordings.

In a statement on Monday, the regulator said a design flaw in Citigroup’s audio preservation system led to the deletion of more than 2.77 million audio files, including some responsive to a 2017 subpoena that the bank had assured were being preserved.

The CFTC said the civil fine was imposed against three Citigroup affiliates: Citibank NA, Citigroup Energy Inc and Citigroup Global Markets Inc.