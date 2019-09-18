Westlaw News
CFTC taps Coinbase lawyer for policy leadership role

Caroline Spiezio

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has appointed a top lawyer from Coinbase, a San Francisco-based cryptocurrency company, as director of the Division of Market Oversight.

Dorothy DeWitt, who will be responsible for the CFTC’s supervision of derivatives platforms, including the evaluation of new platform-traded products, will start her new role at the agency in the next few weeks, a CFTC spokesman said on Tuesday.

