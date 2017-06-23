FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 23, 2017 / 7:51 PM / 2 months ago

Speculators boost net long U.S. dollars; euro longs fall -CFTC, Reuters

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted net long positions on the U.S. dollar, after slashing them the previous week to their lowest level since last August, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the dollar's net long position rose to $7.82 billion in the week ended June 20, from $6.48 billion the previous week.

Euro net longs, meanwhile, fell to a one-month low after hitting a more than six-year high the previous week, CFTC data showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

