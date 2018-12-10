CORRECTED-Speculators lift net long US dollar bets to nearly 2-year high -CFTC, Reuters

(Corrects figure in 2nd paragraph to $31.12 billion, instead of $29.70 billion)

NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Speculators boosted net long bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their largest since late December 2016, according to calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $31.12 billion in the week ended Dec. 4, slightly up from $29.53 billion the previous week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Susan Thomas)